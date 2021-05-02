News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni after CSK loss to MI: Difference was execution

Dhoni after CSK loss to MI: Difference was execution

May 02, 2021 01:12 IST
Dhoni rued dropped catches after CSK lose high-scoring thriller against MI

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: MS Dhoni felt his side wasn't able to execute its plans well. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni rued the missed opportunities at crucial junctures after Mumbai Indians rode on a Kieron Pollard special to gun down a record 219-run target and end CSK's winning run in IPL 2021 on Saturday.

Dhoni felt his side wasn't able to execute its plans well and also rued dropped catches.

"It was a brilliant wicket. The difference was the execution. Not being too tough on bowlers, we dropped catches at crucial intervals. The bowlers would execute better and learn from this.

 

"If you look how it went. we were very off target when it came to execution. It is important to do that. The wicket was easy to hit. In a tournament like this, you will win and lose a few close games. When you are under the pump, you learn a lot."

"Irrespective where we are in the points table, we take one game at a time. We hardly ever focus where we are standing on the table. That has been our good point along the way," Dhoni added.

