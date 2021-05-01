SRH sack Warner as captain, Williamson takes charge

Source:

Last updated on: May 01, 2021 16:46 IST

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost five of their six games in IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad, on Saturday, removed under-performing David Warner from the captaincy and handed over the reins of the team to New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson for the remainder of IPL 2021.

Under Warner, SRH have lost five of their six games.

'SunRisers Hyderabad would like to announce that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy for tomorrow's match and for the remainder of IPL 2021,' SRH said in a statement.

'The team management has also made the decision that they will be changing the overseas combination for tomorrow's match against Rajasthan Royals,' it further said, indicating that Warner could be dropped from their playing XI.

Jason Roy -- SRH's latest signing -- may replace Warner in the playing XI. In his six innings, Warner scored 3, 54, 36, 37, 6 and 57.

'The decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had on the franchise over a number of years,' SRH stated.

'As we face the remainder of the season, we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field.'