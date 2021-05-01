News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SRH sack Warner as captain, Williamson takes charge

SRH sack Warner as captain, Williamson takes charge

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 01, 2021 16:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Warner

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost five of their six games in IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

SunRisers Hyderabad, on Saturday, removed under-performing David Warner from the captaincy and handed over the reins of the team to New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson for the remainder of IPL 2021.

Under Warner, SRH have lost five of their six games.

'SunRisers Hyderabad would like to announce that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy for tomorrow's match and for the remainder of IPL 2021,' SRH said in a statement.

'The team management has also made the decision that they will be changing the overseas combination for tomorrow's match against Rajasthan Royals,' it further said, indicating that Warner could be dropped from their playing XI.

Jason Roy -- SRH's latest signing -- may replace Warner in the playing XI. In his six innings, Warner scored 3, 54, 36, 37, 6 and 57.

'The decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had on the franchise over a number of years,' SRH stated.

'As we face the remainder of the season, we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Check out SunRisers' bonding session!
Check out SunRisers' bonding session!
Aussies may travel to UK with Indian team after IPL
Aussies may travel to UK with Indian team after IPL
'Happy birthday Ro-HIT Sharma'
'Happy birthday Ro-HIT Sharma'
HC warns govt of contempt if Delhi doesn't get oxygen
HC warns govt of contempt if Delhi doesn't get oxygen
Uttam's Take: Is India better prepared?
Uttam's Take: Is India better prepared?
Preity's appeal to IPL fans
Preity's appeal to IPL fans
Soli Sorabjee was a Lion of the Law
Soli Sorabjee was a Lion of the Law

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Struggling Royals and SRH seek revival

Struggling Royals and SRH seek revival

Ashwin's wife says 10 of family COVID positive

Ashwin's wife says 10 of family COVID positive

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use