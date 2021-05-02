Rohit in awe of Pollard's fireworks against CSK

Source:

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten on 87 off just 34 balls. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, on Saturday, said that playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium suits his side's style of play but it is important to back the bowlers who will be under pressure at smaller grounds.

All-rounder Kieron Pollard (87 off 34 balls) blazed away to the fastest half-century of the ongoing league as Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in the IPL.

It was MI's second win in as many games in Delhi with a couple of matches more to go.

The defending champions had struggled at the Chepauk, where they managed to win only two of their five games.

"It suits our style of play, and yes, the bowlers will be under pressure, but that's where you back the bowlers. There will be games where the bowlers will go for runs, but it's important to back your core group of bowlers," Rohit said after the high-scoring match.

Pollard remained unbeaten on 87 off just 34 balls as Mumbai gained a four-wicket victory.

"Probably one of the T20 games that I have ever been part of. I have never seen a chase like that before. One of the best innings from Polly. Brilliant to see from outside. Good pitch, smaller ground, we wanted to stay positive once we finished the 20 overs. We got a decent start and then we saw what happened," Rohit said.

"We just wanted to go there and express ourselves. A brilliant partnership at the top, the Krunal-Pollard partnership was crucial too. When chasing a high score, you want your power-hitters to bat as many balls as possible. But we back Krunal to do the job as well," he added.

Talking about the game in which the Mumbai bowlers gave away 218 runs, Rohit said: "I know it's always tough for the bowlers on a good pitch and smaller ground. We wanted to stay positive once we finished (bowling our) 20 overs."

"We got a good start and saw what happened. I mean we just had a brief chat (at the innings break) and said it was a good pitch. We had shot-makers in our batting line-up and we just wanted to take the game in the end."

The skipper backed the decision to send all-rounder Krunal Pandya at number four.

"We backed Krunal (at No 4) and he's coming off good form in domestic cricket. A left-hander always makes a difference even though they (CSK) have an offspinner."