Thala Dhoni 'fully loaded' in the nets...

April 06, 2021 08:47 IST

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy, Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was at his destructive best as he took the bowlers to task during the Chennai Super Kings training session in Mumbai on Monday.

Dhoni was particularly severe against the spinners as he used his feet to launch big hits into the stands.

'Thala Paraak fully loaded! (All rise, 'Thala' Dhoni is here),' Chennai Super Kings captioned the video on Instagram.

Dhoni holds the record for the most sixes by an Indian batsman in the IPL and the third overall with a tally of 216 sixes in 204 games behind Chris Gayle (349 sixes in 132 games) and A B de Villiers (235 sixes from 169 games).

Dhoni-led CSK will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 10.

The three-time IPL champions will be keen to bounce back after their horror showing in IPL 2020 when they failed to make it to the play-offs for the first time.