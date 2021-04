April 05, 2021 14:12 IST

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu all 'geared up' for Shabaash Mithu. Photograph: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu has started shooting for Shabaash Mithu, the Mithali Raj biopic.

Dressed in cricket gear, Taapsee looks the part.

This is the second sports-based lead character for Taapsee. A few weeks ago, she wrapped shooting Rashmi Rocket, where she plays a track and field athlete.