Rediff.com  » Cricket » Stylish Sakshi Dhoni Is Back!

Stylish Sakshi Dhoni Is Back!

By Rediff Cricket
October 04, 2021 10:17 IST
Stylish Sakshi is back!

Mrs Dhoni, who we haven't spotted at Chennai Super Kings games during the UAE phase of IPL 2021, was very much in attendance at CSK's encounter against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 2, evening.

 

Please click on the images to view in full screen.

IMAGE: Sakshi must be relieved that her husband's team has returned to its winning ways after a dismal IPL 2020 when it resided at the bottom of the points table.
CSK was the first team to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs. Photographs: Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics for IPL

 

IMAGE: Unlike many cricketers' wives who come to games casual and cool, Sakshi is always on style point, as you can notice here.
Ziva Dhoni, the CSK first couple's adorable tot, has not been in sight though.

 

 

 
Rediff Cricket
