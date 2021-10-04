Warner Returns!

Sunrisers Hyderabad's deposed captain David Warner returned to the IPL after mysteriously going missing from the dugout when he was also replaced at the top of the SRH batting by Jason Roy.

The pugnacious Australian left-hander who -- if one is to believe the buzz, won't play for SRH in the IPL again -- was spotted in the Sunrisers box at the game versus the Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Please click on the images to check out what Warner was up to.

IMAGE: Warner cheers his Sunrisers team-mates. Photographs: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL

IMAGE: That Special Warner Smile which radiated through many a Sunrisers game. Warner took the least number of games (304) to score 10,000 runs in the IPL.