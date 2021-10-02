News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Happens When An IPL Game Ends

What Happens When An IPL Game Ends

By Rediff Cricket
October 02, 2021 10:35 IST
Please click on the images to check out what happens when hostilities on the field cease...

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal makes a point to his Royal Challengers Bangalore and Karnataka team-mate K L Rahul as Kolkata Knight Riders and Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, to Mayank's right, and Mohammad Shami, the Punjab Kings and India pacer, to Mayank's left, and others listen intently after the Punjab-KKR game ended. Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL

 

 

IMAGE: Between them, these Spin Legends have 1,036 Tests wickets.
Punjab's Director of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble (619 Test wickets) and his former spinning partner Harbhajan Singh (417 Test wickets), who is plying his trade for the Kolkata Knight Riders this IPL season (though he hasn't got a game yet in the UAE phase), chat after the encounter. Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL

 

Photographs curated by Anant SalviRediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Rediff Cricket
