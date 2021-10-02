What Happens When An IPL Game Ends

IMAGE: Between them, these Spin Legends have 1,036 Tests wickets.

Punjab's Director of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble (619 Test wickets) and his former spinning partner Harbhajan Singh (417 Test wickets), who is plying his trade for the Kolkata Knight Riders this IPL season (though he hasn't got a game yet in the UAE phase), chat after the encounter. Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL