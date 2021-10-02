News
Preity's Back In Punjab Box!

By Rediff Cricket
October 02, 2021 08:52 IST
Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta makes her way to her seat ahead of the IPL match between KKR and Punjab Kings in Sharjah on Friday

IMAGE: Punjab Kings Co-owner Preity Zinta makes her way to her seat ahead of the IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Friday, October 1, 2021. Photographs: BCCI
 

Punjab Kings Co-owner Preity Zinta made her first appearance in the stands for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 during her team's match against KKR in Sharjah on Friday.

Preity was in mandatory quarantine before the game and her presence surely gave her team the encouragement needed to cross the finish line.

Preity Zinta with her little friend Jasveer Singh

IMAGE: Preity Zinta with her little friend Jasveer Singh.

Ms Zinta, like many Punjab fans, held their breath as K L Rahul and his boys eked out a win in the final over, beating KKR by 5 wickets with just three balls to spare.

&

IMAGE: Jagdeep Jaswal, Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh's wife, with Preity and Jasveer.

The bubbly actor as always had her biggest smile, huge dimples and loudest cheers as Rahul, Mayank Agarwal batted steadily at the top of the innings before Shahrukh Khan (not her former co-star, but Punjab's Tamil batsman) finished it off with a six!

And giving her company for most of the game was her little buddy, Rajveer Singh. The tiny tot was seen in the stadium with his mother Jagdeep Jaswal -- a UK-based make-up artist who is married to Punjab Kings batsman Mandeep Singh.

Preity Zinta along with friends cheer the team on

IMAGE: Preity and friends cheers the team on.

Although Mandeep didn't play on Friday, Jaswal was seen in the Punjab box with her infant and Preity, the trio enjoying a thrilling contest.

