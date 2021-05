May 02, 2021 16:02 IST

Game 28 in IPL 2021 will see the Rajasthan Royals take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Delhi.

IMAGE: Chris Morris of the Rajasthan Royals celebrates the fall of a Mumbai Indians wicket, Delhi, April 29, 2021. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Sportzpics for IPL

Kane Williamson replaced David Warner as SRH captain on Saturday.

Under Warner, SRH won just a single game of the 6 the team played in IPL 2021.

Rajasthan has 2 wins from 6 games.

Will SRH see a change of fortune under Williamson?

Time to vote!