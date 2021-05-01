CSK pay tribute to all frontline workers

Source:

May 01, 2021 17:34 IST

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

On the occasion of Labour Day, Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings, on Saturday, paid tribute to all the frontline workers who are at the forefront of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped India and the country has been reporting more than 3,00,000 new cases every day. This is the most number of cases being reported since the pandemic broke out in 2020.

CSK's official Twitter handle, on Saturday, posted a video in which the likes of Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara can be seen paying a tribute to all frontline workers.

"A message for frontline workers, we want to take this time to thank all the frontline workers who are doing a great job. In these tough times, they have been really exceptional, we cannot thank you guys enough for all the hard work you have been doing," said the players collectively in the video posted.

"It is a scary time in our lives at the moment, you are at the thick of it, we are thinking about you and we are thankful for all you do. On this Labour Day, we would like to thank you for looking after us. We highly appreciate your work," they added.