News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CSK pay tribute to all frontline workers

CSK pay tribute to all frontline workers

Source: ANI
May 01, 2021 17:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

CSK

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

On the occasion of Labour Day, Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings, on Saturday, paid tribute to all the frontline workers who are at the forefront of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped India and the country has been reporting more than 3,00,000 new cases every day. This is the most number of cases being reported since the pandemic broke out in 2020.

CSK's official Twitter handle, on Saturday, posted a video in which the likes of Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara can be seen paying a tribute to all frontline workers.

 

 

"A message for frontline workers, we want to take this time to thank all the frontline workers who are doing a great job. In these tough times, they have been really exceptional, we cannot thank you guys enough for all the hard work you have been doing," said the players collectively in the video posted.

CSK

"It is a scary time in our lives at the moment, you are at the thick of it, we are thinking about you and we are thankful for all you do. On this Labour Day, we would like to thank you for looking after us. We highly appreciate your work," they added.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How Harpreet planned AB and Kohli's wicket
How Harpreet planned AB and Kohli's wicket
A night to remember, says Harpreet after splendid show
A night to remember, says Harpreet after splendid show
RCB coach defends out-of-form Chahal
RCB coach defends out-of-form Chahal
First lot of Sputnik V arrives in Hyderabad
First lot of Sputnik V arrives in Hyderabad
8 die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
8 die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
SRH sack Warner as captain, Williamson takes charge
SRH sack Warner as captain, Williamson takes charge
HC warns govt of contempt if Delhi doesn't get oxygen
HC warns govt of contempt if Delhi doesn't get oxygen

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

SRH sack Warner as captain, Williamson takes charge

SRH sack Warner as captain, Williamson takes charge

Preity's appeal to IPL fans

Preity's appeal to IPL fans

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use