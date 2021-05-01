'Make a difference financially, emotionally, mentally'

May 01, 2021 16:28 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

Punjabs Kings were back in form after outclassing Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings Co-owner Preity Zinta, who was missing from the stands this season, was spotted cheering for her team on Friday night.

The Bollywood star posted a selfie on her Instagram page, noting, 'These are tough times for everyone. A lot of our friends, families & fellow Indians are devastated by this pandemic.'

'We all must try in our individual capacity to help out by making a difference financially, emotionally & mentally,' Preity said.

'Part of this is being socially responsible by wearing masks, following all the COVID protocols & being more sensitive & compassionate towards others.'

'I'm not home, but I'm grateful that I'm safe and I sincerely hope being a part of the IPL we can keep people safe at home by providing them with some relief & something to look forward to in these trying times.'

'Hold on folks, this too shall pass. It has to pass. We will ride this out together Love & prayers to all.'