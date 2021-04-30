News
Check out SunRisers' bonding session!

Check out SunRisers' bonding session!

By Rediff Cricket
April 30, 2021 13:33 IST
IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad players at a team bonding session. Photographs: Kind courtesy SunRisers Hyderabad/Instagram
 

SunRisers Hyderabad players had team bonding sessions on Thursday, April 29, as the Orange Army aims to bounce back after a disappointing start in IPL 2021.

SRH languish at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with just one win from their first six games.

The Sunrisers played games like balancing the balloon with the help of team-mates and biscuit balancing.

SRH stars like Captain David Warner and Kane Williamson took an active part in the games.

Will this session help SRH defeat the Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Sunday, May 2?

Rediff Cricket
We feel very safe inside IPL bio-bubble: De Kock
SRH coach believes his team can bounce back
Dhoni lists reasons for turnaround in CSK's fortunes
'25 doctors have died in 16-17 days'
44 killed in stampede at religious festival in Israel
Heroic auto driver and other amazing videos
Recipe: Sourdough Baguette with Goat Cheese
Indian Premier League - 2021

Warner blames himself for SRH's defeat

How dad's advice helped Shaw regain form

