Check out SunRisers' bonding session!

April 30, 2021 13:33 IST

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad players at a team bonding session. Photographs: Kind courtesy SunRisers Hyderabad/Instagram

SunRisers Hyderabad players had team bonding sessions on Thursday, April 29, as the Orange Army aims to bounce back after a disappointing start in IPL 2021.

SRH languish at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with just one win from their first six games.

The Sunrisers played games like balancing the balloon with the help of team-mates and biscuit balancing.

SRH stars like Captain David Warner and Kane Williamson took an active part in the games.

Will this session help SRH defeat the Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Sunday, May 2?