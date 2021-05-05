Buttler's special gift for Jaiswal

May 05, 2021 17:28 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Rajasthan Royals star Jos Buttler gifted one of his bats to team-mate Yashasvi Jaiswal after IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely.

The 19 year old -- who lived in a tent at Mumbai's Azad Maidan and sold street food to meet his daily expenses so that he could realse his dream of playing cricket -- was benched for the first four Royals games as Ben Stokes and Manan Vohra opened the innings.

Buttler then joined forces with Stokes who fractured his finger and was ruled out of the tournament.

Vohra's continued failure at the top paved way for Jaiswal's comeback to th playing XI.

Buttler and the Mumbai teenager opened the last three league matches for the Royals.

'To Yash, enjoy your talent. Best Wishes,' read Buttler's message to Jaiswal.