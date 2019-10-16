Mumbai teenager Jaiswal youngest to score 200 in List A cricket

October 16, 2019 15:43 IST

Mumbai teenager Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday smashed his way into the record books by becoming the youngest player to score a List-A double century.

Playing in his debut Vijay Hazare season, the 17-year-old scored 203 off 154 balls, which included 12 sixes and 17 fours against a Jharkhand attack that included out-of-favour India pacer Varun Aaron and Shahbaz Nadeem.



The opener's scintillating innings helped Mumbai set a mammoth target of 359 for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare trophy Elite Group A One-Day match.



Jaiswal has been in fine form in the tournament, scoring 113 and 122 against Kerala and Goa respectively.



The opener made it the ninth instance of an Indian scoring a List A double-ton.



The feat comes less than a week after Sanju Samson scored 212 not out -- his first List A century -- for Kerala against Goa, making it the highest individual score in the competition.

Image: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Photograph: Courtesy Jwala Singh/Facebook