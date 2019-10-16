News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mumbai teenager Jaiswal youngest to score 200 in List A cricket

Mumbai teenager Jaiswal youngest to score 200 in List A cricket

October 16, 2019 15:43 IST

Mumbai teenager Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday smashed his way into the record books by becoming the youngest player to score a List-A double century.

 

Playing in his debut Vijay Hazare season, the 17-year-old scored 203 off 154 balls, which included 12 sixes and 17 fours against a Jharkhand attack that included out-of-favour India pacer Varun Aaron and Shahbaz Nadeem.

The opener's scintillating innings helped Mumbai set a mammoth target of 359 for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare trophy Elite Group A One-Day match.

Jaiswal has been in fine form in the tournament, scoring 113 and 122 against Kerala and Goa respectively.

The opener made it the ninth instance of an Indian scoring a List A double-ton.

The feat comes less than a week after Sanju Samson scored 212 not out -- his first List A century -- for Kerala against Goa, making it the highest individual score in the competition.

Image: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Photograph: Courtesy Jwala Singh/Facebook

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Mithali Raj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll!

Mithali Raj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll!

Nostalgic Hardik Pandya recalls ODI debut

Nostalgic Hardik Pandya recalls ODI debut

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
        