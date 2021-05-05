News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Eight England players return home after IPL suspension

Eight England players return home after IPL suspension

May 05, 2021 15:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'They will now quarantine in government-approved hotels.'

Jos Buttler<

IMAGE: England's Jos Buttler played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Eight England players returned to London on Wednesday after the abrupt suspension of the Indian Premier League because of India's COVID-19 crisis.

 

Hours after the lucrative T20 league was suspended on Tuesday, the English members of the Delhi Capitals squad rushed to Delhi from Ahmedabad to catch a flight to Heathrow.

Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Jason Roy and Curran brothers Sam and Tom landed on Wednesday morning, an England spokesman said.

"They will now quarantine in government-approved hotels," he said.

England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, batsman Dawid Malan and all-rounder Chris Jordan would leave India in the next 48 hours, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
The COVID-positive in IPL 2021
The COVID-positive in IPL 2021
Ex-Australia spinner MacGill kidnapped for ransom
Ex-Australia spinner MacGill kidnapped for ransom
Australian IPL players hope travel ban will be lifted
Australian IPL players hope travel ban will be lifted
IPL exodus: Aussies to wait in Maldives or Sri Lanka
IPL exodus: Aussies to wait in Maldives or Sri Lanka
SC decision on Maratha quota unfortunate: Uddhav
SC decision on Maratha quota unfortunate: Uddhav
Modi lauds Kerala for reducing Covid vaccine wastage
Modi lauds Kerala for reducing Covid vaccine wastage
What's NEW on OTT this May?
What's NEW on OTT this May?

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

IPL exodus: Aussies to wait in Maldives or Sri Lanka

IPL exodus: Aussies to wait in Maldives or Sri Lanka

IPL: Bookies employed cleaner to do 'pitch-siding'

IPL: Bookies employed cleaner to do 'pitch-siding'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use