Eight England players return home after IPL suspension

May 05, 2021 15:56 IST

IMAGE: England's Jos Buttler played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Eight England players returned to London on Wednesday after the abrupt suspension of the Indian Premier League because of India's COVID-19 crisis.

Hours after the lucrative T20 league was suspended on Tuesday, the English members of the Delhi Capitals squad rushed to Delhi from Ahmedabad to catch a flight to Heathrow.



Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Jason Roy and Curran brothers Sam and Tom landed on Wednesday morning, an England spokesman said.



"They will now quarantine in government-approved hotels," he said.



England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, batsman Dawid Malan and all-rounder Chris Jordan would leave India in the next 48 hours, he added.