News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » COVID positive Mishra moved to 'designated' medical facility

COVID positive Mishra moved to 'designated' medical facility

Source: ANI
May 05, 2021 00:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

DC spinner Amit Mishra

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra. Photograph: DC/Twitter

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday informed that star spinner Amit Mishra has been moved to a designated medical care facility after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The franchise medical team is in constant touch with Mishra and is ensuring his safety. The side also wished Mishra a speedy recovery.

"Delhi Capitals leg spinner Amit Mishra has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been moved to a designated medical care facility, as per BCCI & IPL guidelines," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

 

"The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Mishra, and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery," it added.

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, in an emergency meeting, unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Will T20 World Cup be sacrificed for IPL?
Will T20 World Cup be sacrificed for IPL?
BCCI now staring at losses of over Rs 2000 crore
BCCI now staring at losses of over Rs 2000 crore
How will IPL's foreign players return home?
How will IPL's foreign players return home?
PM discusses Mallya, Nirav extradition with Boris
PM discusses Mallya, Nirav extradition with Boris
COVID-19: Behrendorff donates to UNICEF for India
COVID-19: Behrendorff donates to UNICEF for India
Green signal for 5G trials; Chinese vendors kept out
Green signal for 5G trials; Chinese vendors kept out
Oxygen crisis deepens in Karnataka, 7 more die
Oxygen crisis deepens in Karnataka, 7 more die

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

'Together, we will fight and come out safer, stronger'

'Together, we will fight and come out safer, stronger'

IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19 cases

IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19 cases

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use