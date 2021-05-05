COVID positive Mishra moved to 'designated' medical facility

Source:

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra. Photograph: DC/Twitter

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday informed that star spinner Amit Mishra has been moved to a designated medical care facility after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The franchise medical team is in constant touch with Mishra and is ensuring his safety. The side also wished Mishra a speedy recovery.

"Delhi Capitals leg spinner Amit Mishra has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been moved to a designated medical care facility, as per BCCI & IPL guidelines," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

"The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Mishra, and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery," it added.

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, in an emergency meeting, unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.