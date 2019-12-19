From selling panipuri to multi-crore IPL deal: Yashasvi's pursuit of happiness

December 19, 2019 20:39 IST

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest player to score a List-A double century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in October this year. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

His is the quintessential rags to riches tale of Thursday's Indian Premier League auction but 17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, who once sold panipuri to make a living in Mumbai, considers the Rs 2.40 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals a once-in-a-lifetime learning opportunity.

His well-documented struggles include living in a tent after coming to Mumbai from his native Uttar Pradesh as an 11-year-old. That move was triggered by his desire to make a name for himself in cricket.

He has certainly managed to that.



Jaiswal is currently part of the Indian team, which will take part in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa in January-February next year.



But before that, he has made heads turn by fetching a rather impressive IPL deal.



"I am very happy. It's a great opportunity for me to learn. I want to learn as much as I can during my time with Rajasthan Royals. It is a platform for me to make a name for myself," Jaiswal said after getting a higher bid than his Under-19 captain Priyam Garg, who was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore.



The youngster from Suriya village in Uttar Pradesh has been in stellar form, playing for Mumbai in the domestic season.



In the prestigious Vijay Hazare Trophy in September-October, he struck 203 off 154 balls, including 12 sixes and 17 boundaries, to become the youngest batsman to hit a double hundred in List A cricket.



He tallied an impressive 564 runs at an average of 112.80 with three hundreds and a fifty during this season.