Rediff.com  » Cricket » Delhi Capitals Enjoy The Beach

Delhi Capitals Enjoy The Beach

By Rediff Cricket
October 06, 2021 18:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After their thrilling win against the Chennai Super Kings, the Delhi Capitals players enjoyed a well-earned day off at a beach which is a part of their bio-bubble in Dubai on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

The Delhi players enjoyed a game of beach volleyball while some like Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith tried their hand at stand-up paddling.

 

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan tries his hand at stand-up paddling. Photographs: Delhi Capitals

'Off-Day Goals be like Beach Volleyball, Stand-Up Paddling & Unlimited Fun. Snapshots from a memorable outing for our DC stars', Delhi Capitals said on Instagram.

IMAGE: Steve Smith enjoys stand-up paddling.

Last season's runners-up Delhi Capitals are currently top of the IPL 2021 standings, with 10 wins from 13 games to be assured of a finish in the top two.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan and his team-mates play beach volleyball.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin with wife Prithi Narayanan and their daughters Akhira and Aadhya.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant.
Rediff Cricket
