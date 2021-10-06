Kishan Ace On The Basketball Court

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan shows off his cool moves on the basketball court at the Mumbai Indians team hotel. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

After his smashing showing with the bat against the Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan showed off his basketball skills in the team hotel.

The wicketkeeper-batsman netted the basketball from different angles, even with back to the net.

'Three pointers in the team room. Sixers on the field', Mumbai Indians captioned the video on Instagram.

Ishan smashed a blistering half-century -- 50 not out from 25 balls -- to power Mumbai Indians to a thumping eight wicket victory against Royals on Tuesday to keep their hopes alive of making it to the IPL 2021 play-offs.