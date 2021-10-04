IPL PICS: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Dubai, on Monday.

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu rallied Chennai Super Kings after the loss of early wickets with a superb 55 off 43 balls in the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals, in Dubai, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals bowlers turned in a disciplined performance to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 136 for 5 despite a 43-ball 55 not out from the seasoned Ambati Rayudu in the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Monday.

Rayudu rallied the Super Kings from a precarious 62 for 4 in the ninth over with a superb knock. He got to his 50 by slashing Anrich Nortje over point for a boundary, following a six over deep extra over in the innings' 19th over, from which the former champions scored 14 runs.

However, Avesh Khan bowled a fantastic final over in which he conceded only four runs while dismissing Mahendra Singh Dhoni (18).

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

Rayudu smashed five fours and two sixes during his stay in the middle.

A major part of Delhi Capitals’ bowling effort was a far cry from pacer Nortje's horrendous first over of which he conceded 16 runs, nine off them coming off a leg bye and a bye that Rishabh Pant couldn't get his hand to despite a diving attempt.

In between, Ruturaj Gaikwad was given out lbw, but the decision was overturned after the batsman reviewed it. Television replays showed the ball was missing the leg stump.

IMAGE: Axar Patel reacts after dismissing Moeen Ali. Photograph: BCCI

Faf du Plessis got two boundaries on either side of the wicket against Avesh Khan as the Super Kings raced to 26 in only two overs.

There was swing on offer but Delhi’s bowlers were unable to get their act right until left-arm spinner Axar Patel struck when du Plessis's attempted pull shot was taken by a diving Shreyas Iyer in the deep mid-wicket region.

The in-form Gaikwad welcomed Kagiso Rabada with a drive straight down the ground, even as Robin Uthappa, playing the game in place of Suresh Raina, walked into the middle.

Nortje removed Gaikwad in the fifth over when the batsman failed to connect his pull shot and Ravichandran Ashwin completed a neat catch.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin takes the catch to dismiss Robin Uthappa off his own bowling. Photograph: BCCI

From scoring over 25 runs in the first two overs, CSK found themselves ploughing along at 48 for 2 at the end of the six powerplay overs.

Chennai Super Kings were 69 for 4 in 10 overs, but their bigger concern at that of time was losing two more wickets -- Moeen Ali to the impressive Axar and Uthappa to Ashwin's carrom ball.

Rayudu and Dhoni took CSK to 88 for 4 after 14 overs, both batsmen scoring less than a run-a-ball.

They got some momentum in the 18th over as Rayudu smashed a six to bring up the 50-run partnership between them.

The last three overs yielded 32 runs which helped them put up 136.