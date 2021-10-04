News
The Many Moods of Virat Kohli

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: October 04, 2021 12:16 IST
Virat Kohli is without doubt the most animated character in world cricket.

If you thought his intensity was limited to India games, think again.

When the Royal Challengers Bangalore took on the Punjab Kings on Sunday, Virat was in a constant adrenalin rush; the RCB skipper knew victory would fetch his side -- which has never won an IPL title -- a place in the playoffs with two games still to play.

Please click on the images for a better look at Virat The Inimitable.

IMAGE: Virat exults after the dangerous Aiden Markram was caught by Dan Christian off George Garton. Photographs: Pankaj Nangia/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Kohli knows Markram's wicket brings RCB closer to a win.

 

IMAGE: Kohli is thrilled that Nicholas Pooran has been ensnared by Yuzvendra Chahal, caught by Devdutt Padikkal in the deep.

 

IMAGE: Kohli know how valuable his former RCB team-mate K L Rahul's wicket is. The Punjab skipper was caught by Harshal Patel off Shahbaz Ahmed for a quick 39 off 35 balls.

 

IMAGE: Kohli and Padikkal don't seem anxious as they get ready to bat.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 

 
