Who will SRH miss the most in the stands?

By Rediff Cricket
September 21, 2020 16:59 IST
Venkatesh

IMAGE: Movie superstar Venkatesh. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

David Warner's consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Virat Kohli's perennial under-achievers Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL 2020 encounter in Dubai on Monday, September 21.

Despite the absence of spectators all the teams will be in a competitive frame of mind once the event gets going, says SRH Skipper Warner.

But no one can match movie superstar Venkatesh's enthusiasm for the Sunrisers. The actor is a constant presence at almost all the Sunrisers Hyderabad matches.

Venkatesh took to Twitter to let everyone know he is excited for IPL 2020'S first game for the Sunrisers.

'All the best to the @SunRisers team. I'm rooting and cheering for you guys.'

SRH Twitter was quick to respond: 'We'll miss your support from the stands, @VenkyMama'.

Also wishing the Sunrisers all the best was arguably the most famous Hyderabadi to play cricket for India:

 

 

Rediff Cricket
