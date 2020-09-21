September 21, 2020 14:22 IST

IMAGE: RCB skipper leads by example during a training session. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are raring to go in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they commence their campaign against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

RCB captain Virat Kohli said the team is looking in good nick.

“We are pretty relaxed, I think we have prepared well, we have placed ourselves in a good position to go out there and do well as a team. I have chatted to Moeen (Ali), (Aaron) Finch, and Josh (Philippe) about their experiences in the UK. The mood is looking really good, the boys are looking in good knick, they are batting and bowling really well," Kohli said in a video posted on RCB’s official Twitter handle.

SEE: RCB raring to go in IPL 2020. Video: Kind courtesy RCB/Twitter

Senior batsman AB de Villiers said: "Very excited, have got butterflies in my stomach, we have worked so hard. Moeen Finch, Zampa and Josh look like really good guys who will bring a lot of energy to the side. I am looking forward to watching them perform for our side," said AB de Villiers.

“We’ve done all the preparations. Ultimately, it’s up to the players to get out there and try and relax and enjoy,” said coach Simon Katich.

RCB who reached the IPL final in 2009, 2011, and 2016, have never won the tournament. However, with a more balanced squad this season, the Kohli-led team are one of the favourites to lift the trophy.