PICS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

October 26, 2020 22:08 IST

Images from Monday’s Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah.

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami is congratulated by his Kings XI Punjab teammates after dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen Rahul Tripathi during the IPL match in Sharjah on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab’s bowlers turned in a disciplined show, especially at the back-end, to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to a modest 149 for 9 in the Indian Premier League match in Sharjah on Monday.

Mohammed Shami, with figures of 3 for 35, was the pick of the Kings XI bowlers while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2-20) and Chris Jordan (2-25) provided him good support in thwarting the Kolkata batsman, who were asked to bat first.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill hit four sixes and three fours in his 45-ball 57. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The Knight Riders were on the backfoot from the first delivery and it was only because of a gutsy showing by opener Shubman Gill (57 off 45 balls) and skipper Eoin Morgan (40) that were able to post a fighting target for the Kings.

Kings skipper K L Rahul handed Glenn Maxwell the new ball and the Australian struck with his second delivery. Nitish Rana got a top edge and ball travelled into the safe hands of Chris Gayle at short fine leg.

The Knight riders were 1 for 1.

Mohammed Shami then struck in the second over. He induced the edge from Rahul Tripathi and Rahul took the offering easily behind the wickets.

Tripathi walked back after scoring just 7 off 4 balls, which included a six.

IMAGE: Chris Gayle celebrates after catching Nitish Rana. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Shami struck again off the last delivery of the second over when he found the edge of skipper Dinesh Karthik's bat and wicketkeeper Rahul completed a routine catch.

Karthik reviewed the decision but Snicko meter showed a spike at the exact moment the ball was next to bat.

Gill and skipper Morgan then steadied the innings while steeping up the scoring. But just when the England captain was looking set for a big score, Ravi Bishnoi threw a spanner in the works.

IMAGE: Eoin Morgan steadied the Kolkata Knight Riders innings with a judicious knock. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Morgan went for the aerial sweep, did not connect well and Murugan Ashwin took a simple catch at deep backward square leg.

It was an important wicket for Kings XI; it ended the free-flowing partnership of 81 runs from 47 balls.

The Knight Riders were 91 for 4 in the tenth over at that stage.

Things only got worse even as Gill completed a well-compiled 50, as Sunil Narine (6), Kamlesh Nargarkoti (6) and Pat Cummins (1) perished cheaply and KKR were 111-4 for 7 in the 16th over.

Lockie Ferguson's 24 off 13 balls late in the innings enabled the Knight Riders to get some much-needed runs on the board.