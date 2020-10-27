Rahul lauds Mandeep after 'complete team performance'

Source:

October 27, 2020 00:11 IST

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh sends one to the boundary during the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul was all praise for teammate Mandeep Singh, who battled personal grief and scored a match-winning unbeaten 66 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL on Monday.

Mandeep lost his father a couple of days back and attended his funeral through video call.

"With the bubble, you don't have your closed ones. The way he (Mandeep) played, it makes everyone emotional," said Rahul, terming it as "complete team performance".

With Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi, the two wrist spinners bowling well in tandem, Rahul said credit goes to head coach Anil Kumble.

"When you have Anil Kumble as the coach, it's not surprising that we have two leg-spinners. Complete team effort; a lot of credit has to go to the coaches."

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan said he was disappointed that there weren’t too many partnerships during their innings save the one between him and Shubman Gill.

"Disappointed with the partnerships; thought we could have scored more (runs). When we were three down, we wanted a partnership going," Morgan said.

"Around 180-190 would have been a good score, but we kept losing wickets. That's one of the challenges this year, going from ground to ground."