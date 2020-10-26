News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Turning Point: CSK's exceptional death bowling

Turning Point: CSK's exceptional death bowling

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
October 26, 2020 08:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chris Morris is bowled by Deepak Chahar in the final over

 
IMAGE: Chris Morris is bowled by Deepak Chahar in the final over. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings put on a clinical display against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Sunday, October 25.

After RCB won the toss and elected to bat, Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal get off the blocks quickly as the team raced to 26 in 3 overs.

Introduced into the attack, Sam Curran -- one of CSK's few feel-good stories this IPL -- bowls a slower one, bangs it in short, Finch miscues the pull and is caught for 15 off 11.

Three overs later, Padikkal is the next to go, this time left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner -- playing his first IPL 2020 game -- taking the wicket.

Virat Kohli and A B de Villiers keep the runs ticking, taking a fancy to Imran Tahir who is hit for 30 runs off his 4 overs.

Jharkand pacer Monu Kumar -- in the playing XI ahead of Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi! -- is smashed for 13 runs in the 16th over. Ravindra Jadeja goes for 11 in the following over -- Kohli bringing up his 200th IPL six!

Thereafter, RCB is not allowed to step it up as Deepak Chahar takes out de Villiers in the next over, giving just seven runs off it. Curran then returns to the attack to remove Kohli and Moeen Ali in the same over.

The final over fetches just seven runs and a wicket. Just 20 runs come off the last three overs for the loss of 4 wickets.

De Villiers and Kohli's dismissals end RCB's hopes of getting to 150 odd that would have been a par score. All credit to Chahar and Curran for keeping it tight.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Star Performer: Gaikwad flattens RCB bowling
Star Performer: Gaikwad flattens RCB bowling
We weren't expressive enough, says Kohli after CSK loss
We weren't expressive enough, says Kohli after CSK loss
Dhoni tells CSK players to keep enjoying the game
Dhoni tells CSK players to keep enjoying the game
Star Performer: Gaikwad flattens RCB bowling
Star Performer: Gaikwad flattens RCB bowling
Stokes and Sanju were sensational: Smith
Stokes and Sanju were sensational: Smith
PIX: Stokes hits hundred as Royals sink Mumbai Indians
PIX: Stokes hits hundred as Royals sink Mumbai Indians
PM has fixed date of war with China: UP BJP chief
PM has fixed date of war with China: UP BJP chief

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PICS: Gaikwad, Curran sizzle as CSK stun RCB

PICS: Gaikwad, Curran sizzle as CSK stun RCB

SEE: Tendulkar's surprise advice to Warner in IPL

SEE: Tendulkar's surprise advice to Warner in IPL

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use