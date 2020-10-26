Turning Point: CSK's exceptional death bowling

October 26, 2020 08:42 IST

IMAGE: Chris Morris is bowled by Deepak Chahar in the final over. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings put on a clinical display against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Sunday, October 25.

After RCB won the toss and elected to bat, Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal get off the blocks quickly as the team raced to 26 in 3 overs.

Introduced into the attack, Sam Curran -- one of CSK's few feel-good stories this IPL -- bowls a slower one, bangs it in short, Finch miscues the pull and is caught for 15 off 11.

Three overs later, Padikkal is the next to go, this time left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner -- playing his first IPL 2020 game -- taking the wicket.

Virat Kohli and A B de Villiers keep the runs ticking, taking a fancy to Imran Tahir who is hit for 30 runs off his 4 overs.

Jharkand pacer Monu Kumar -- in the playing XI ahead of Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi! -- is smashed for 13 runs in the 16th over. Ravindra Jadeja goes for 11 in the following over -- Kohli bringing up his 200th IPL six!

Thereafter, RCB is not allowed to step it up as Deepak Chahar takes out de Villiers in the next over, giving just seven runs off it. Curran then returns to the attack to remove Kohli and Moeen Ali in the same over.

The final over fetches just seven runs and a wicket. Just 20 runs come off the last three overs for the loss of 4 wickets.

De Villiers and Kohli's dismissals end RCB's hopes of getting to 150 odd that would have been a par score. All credit to Chahar and Curran for keeping it tight.