News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni tells CSK players to keep enjoying the game

Dhoni tells CSK players to keep enjoying the game

Source: PTI
October 25, 2020 21:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'It does hurt when you don't do well; so you try to amplify certain emotions so that the guys just don't drop the game.'

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad during their partnership against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL match in Dubai on Sunday.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad during their partnership against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL match in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings may well be out of the Indian Premier League on Monday – the first time they may not advance to the play-offs - if Kolkata Knight Riders win their next match, but Mahendra Singh Dhoni wants his players to enjoy themselves even as they endure a painful next 12 hours.

 

Kolkata Knight Riders are on 12 points and a win against Kings XI Punjab on Monday will take them to 14 points. Three other teams -- Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore -- have already got 14 points.

CSK, on the other hand, can go up to 12 points even if they win their next two games.

"It does hurt when you don't do well; so you try to amplify certain emotions so that the guys just don't drop the game. That can live with 12 painful hours of the remaining time in the tournament. You have to enjoy the game no matter where you are on the table," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation.

The last two games could well be inconsequential but the Dhoni wants his men to just go out there and enjoy themselves.

"If you are not enjoying the cricket, it can become cruel and painful. So I am glad with how the youngsters have responded,” he said.

The eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday was the kind of performance Dhoni always wanted from his team during the tournament.

"I felt this one was one of the perfect games. Everything went to plan, and the execution was there. We kept picking wickets, and kept them to a total that was slightly below par."

He lauded spinners Imran Tahir and Mitchell Santner who kept things tight, while Ruturaj Gaikwad also got some amount of praise from the legend.

"The wicket was on a slower side, and the spinners did a good job. We haven't been very consistent with the batting.

"Today, the start was very good. Rutu batted well. He backed himself to play the shots he is known for. Looking to time the ball, if you look for four, you can get six."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Tendulkar's surprise advice to Warner in IPL
SEE: Tendulkar's surprise advice to Warner in IPL
Kapil Dev discharged from hospital
Kapil Dev discharged from hospital
KXIP look to sustain momentum against rejuvenated KKR
KXIP look to sustain momentum against rejuvenated KKR
Trump wanted me to be Secretary of State: Nikki Haley
Trump wanted me to be Secretary of State: Nikki Haley
M-cap: Six of top 10 most valued cos add Rs 86,684 cr
M-cap: Six of top 10 most valued cos add Rs 86,684 cr
Army Chief to visit Nepal with an aim to reset ties
Army Chief to visit Nepal with an aim to reset ties
PICS: Gaikwad, Curran sizzle as CSK stun RCB
PICS: Gaikwad, Curran sizzle as CSK stun RCB

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PICS: Gaikwad, Curran sizzle as CSK stun RCB

PICS: Gaikwad, Curran sizzle as CSK stun RCB

We weren't expressive enough, says Kohli after CSK loss

We weren't expressive enough, says Kohli after CSK loss

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use