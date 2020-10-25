News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » We weren't expressive enough, says Kohli after CSK defeat

We weren't expressive enough, says Kohli after CSK defeat

Source: PTI
October 25, 2020 20:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'What you saw in the second innings wasn't a true representation of how the pitch was.'

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli walks back after losing to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL match in Dubai on Sunday.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli walks back after losing to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL match in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli says his team "wasn't expressive enough" during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, in Dubai on Sunday, but accepted that in a marathon league there will be a defeat "here and there".

 

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers by eight wickets, but Kohli's men are well and truly on their way to the play-offs with 14 points from 11 games and need only one victory to officially clinch a berth.

"140-plus is a competitive total on that pitch; we were targeting 150. I thought we still could have bowled change of pace and the odd bouncer. We weren't expressive enough. We let batsmen dictate stuff," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Kohli said that CSK's smooth run-chase wasn't a true reflection of the tricky track that was on offer where his team could muster only 145 for 6.

"What you saw in the second innings wasn't a true representation of how the pitch was. They bowled stump to stump. I don't think we got a ball to drive when we batted. Their spinners kept it tight too."

According to the India captain, it's all about preparedness on a given day.

"You have to be prepared on a given day to do well. All sides have good players, it's about how you come out onto the park on that particular day.

"We are playing really good cricket and you have to accept you will lose games here and there."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Tendulkar's surprise advice to Warner in IPL
SEE: Tendulkar's surprise advice to Warner in IPL
Kapil Dev discharged from hospital
Kapil Dev discharged from hospital
Warner rues batsmen's complacence but still optimistic
Warner rues batsmen's complacence but still optimistic
Another MP Cong MLA joins BJP ahead of bypolls
Another MP Cong MLA joins BJP ahead of bypolls
PICS: Gaikwad, Curran sizzle as CSK stun RCB
PICS: Gaikwad, Curran sizzle as CSK stun RCB
Tejashwi says Nitish is tired, JD(U)-BJP hit back
Tejashwi says Nitish is tired, JD(U)-BJP hit back
SEE: Tendulkar's surprise advice to Warner in IPL
SEE: Tendulkar's surprise advice to Warner in IPL

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PICS: Gaikwad, Curran sizzle as CSK stun RCB

PICS: Gaikwad, Curran sizzle as CSK stun RCB

IPL Poll: Best Captain in IPL 2020?

IPL Poll: Best Captain in IPL 2020?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use