PICS: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

PICS: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

October 25, 2020 18:18 IST
Images from Sunday's Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, in Dubai.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Sam Curran

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings pacer Sam Curran bowls during the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The celebrated pair of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were briefly entertaining, but Chennai Super Kings did well to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 145 for 6 in the Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Sunday.

 

Sam Curran was again brilliant up-front and also at the death, finishing with figures of 3 for 19 in three overs.

Credit to the Chennai bowlers, as they conceded only 20 runs in the last three overs and took four wickets.

AB de Villiers

IMAGE: AB de Villiers played with caution during his 39 off 36 balls. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The IPL's most prolific batting pair of Kohli and De Villiers added 82 runs with some great technique against Super Kings spinners Imran Tahir (1/30 in 4 overs) and Mitchell Santner (1/23 in 4 overs) who did well during the middle overs.

Deepak Chahar was also steady, finishing with 2 for 31 in his four-over spell.

Kohli scored 50 off 43 balls, including a four and six, while De Villiers helped himself to a polished 39 off 36 balls. The South African hit four boundaries.

Faf du Plessis takes the catch to dismiss AB de Villiers

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis takes the catch to dismiss AB de Villiers. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The Chennai bowlers did well enough to take the pace off the ball which made it difficult for Royal Challengers batsmen to score. Yet, Kohli and De Villiers did manage to take control of the proceedings but failed to finish with a flourish.

While Devdutt Padikkal (22 off 21 balls) and Aaron Finch (15) couldn't convert their starts, Kohli and De Villiers got together at 46 and first consolidated with their "tap and run" strategy.

However, whenever Tahir flighted the ball, his country-mate De Villiers was quick to reach to the pitch of the deliveries to drive elegantly through the covers.

Virat Kohli celebrates after getting to 50

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after getting to 50. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kohli had one bowler's back drive off Tahir and for a good measure lifted Ravindra Jadeja for a straight maximum which was his 200th six.

His off-side play was another lesson for all youngsters as he would just adjust his wrists at the last moment to hit those inside-out shots off the spinners.

With the ball stopping and coming off the surface, Kohli never looked out of control during his third half-century of the season.

It took a tremendous diving catch at long-ff from Faf du Plessis off Sam Curran to dismiss Kohli as RCB fell short of the 150-run mark.

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

