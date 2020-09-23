Turning Point: Archer's final assault flattens CSK

September 23, 2020 08:28 IST

IMAGE: Jofra Archer hits a six off Lungi Ngidi in the final over. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Courtesy of Sanju Samson's attacking knock and Steve Smith's solid half-century, Rajasthan Royals looked on course for a huge total at one stage before Chennai Super Kings staged a comeback in the second half of the innings.

Royals were cruising at 132 for one in the 12th over before CSK bowlers pegged regular wickets to check their progress.

Samson and David Miller (0) perished in the same over, while Robin Uthappa and Rahul Tewatia didn't contribute much with the bat as Royals seemed to have lost the initiative.

Captain Smith (74) also perished in the penultimate over in the search for quick runs as Royals slipped to 178/7 before Jofra Archer'S blitzkrieg took the game out of CSK's reach.

Archer tore into pacer Lungi Ngidi, hitting him for four consecutive sixes in the final over.

Ngidi didn't help his cause as he bowled a couple of no-balls and at one stage had conceded 27 runs from the first two balls of the over, having also sent down a wide.

Archer, who smashed 27 from eight balls. helped Royals hammer 30 runs off the final over to finish on a massive 216 for seven in their 20 overs.

In the end, it was clear that Archer's final over assault was the big difference between the two teams as CSK finished on 200 for six to lose by 16 runs.