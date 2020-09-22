PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

September 22, 2020 22:12 IST

Images from Tuesday's IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, in Sharjah.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals batsmen Steve Smith and Sanju Samson celebrate a six during Tuesday’s IPL match in Sharjah. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith smashed quickfire half-centuries to guide Rajasthan Royals to a formidable 216 for 7 against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, Rajasthan lost young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) in the third over, but, then, Samson joined hands with Smith and the pair played sensibly initially before the Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman went hammer and tongs at the Chennai spinners.

Samson (74 off 32) looked in great touch, while Smith, returning to competitive cricket after recovering from concussion suffered before the ODI series against England, scored 67 off 49 balls to lay the base for Rajasthan's imposing total.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson sends one of his nine sixes over the ropes. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

In the final over, Jofra Archer (27 off 8 balls) hit four sixes off Lungi Ngidi as Royals got 30 runs to take the score past 215.

In all, the Royals hit 17 sixes, with Samson accounting for nine of them, and Smith and Archer four each.

While Smith played second fiddle initially, Samson took the Chennai spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla to task, taking 95 runs of eight overs collectively.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer clobbered 27 off 8 balls, including four sixes off Lungi Ngidi's final over that yielded 30 runs. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Introduced into the attack in the seventh over, Jadeja was clobbered for consecutive sixes by Samson before Chawla went for four sixes in his first over -- three by Samson and one by Smith.

Samson, thus, brought up his quickest IPL fifty – off just 19 balls -- with the help of a boundary and six hits over the fence.

If that was not enough for Chawla, the leg-spinner again leaked big in his next over as both Samson and Smith took him to cleaners.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith scored a breezy 69 off 47 balls. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings made a much-needed comeback in the match in the 12th over with twin blows in the form of in-form Samson and an unlucky David Miller.

While after a big-hitting display, Samson fell in search one too many, caught by Deepak Chahar off Lungi Ngidi, Miller departed two balls later in search on a non-existent double.

Chennai made another comeback into the match in the 17th over when Sam Curran dismissed Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag before Smith departed in the 19th in search of big hits.

In the last over, Archer used his long handle to great effect and smashed Ngidi to all parts of the ground and above it to garner 30 runs.