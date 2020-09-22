PICS: Dhoni loses cool after umpire reverses decision

Last updated on: September 22, 2020 23:10 IST

Television replays showed that neither Tom Curran edged the ball nor did Mahendra Singh Dhoni catch it cleanly.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni appeals for caught behind against Rajasthan Royals batsman Tom Curran during the IPL match in Sharjah on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni briefly seemed upset during Tuesday’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals after one the decisions by the on-field umpire was reversed following a referral to the third umpire.

In the 18th over of the Rajasthan Royals innings, Deepak Chahar, bowling to Tom Curran, got a caught behind decision from umpire C Shamshuddin. It was a horrible decision and Curran couldn't refer it as Rahul Tewatia wasted the only DRS.

However, after consultation with square leg umpire Vineet Kulkarni, Shamshuddin, realising he had erred in judgement, referred it to the television umpire.

Replays showed that neither Curran edged the ball nor did Dhoni catch it cleanly, as it bounced before lodging in his gloves.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni reacts after the caught behind decision against Tom Curran is overturned by the TV umpire. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The decision was overturned, but the veteran skipper was unhappy and even gave Shamshuddin a piece of his mind because he went for a referral after making a decision.

Incidentally, in Jaipur last year, Dhoni had lost his cool with domestic umpire Ulhas Gandhe for a waist-high full toss which wasn't adjudged a ‘no-ball’.

In fact, Dhoni had violated players' code of conduct by entering the ground and angrily charging at the umpire.

While his angst was toned down during Tuesday’s incident, it remains to be seen whether domestic match referee V N Kutty takes note of Dhoni’s conduct.