Top performer: Rashid's star turn

September 30, 2020 08:41 IST

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates Rishabh Pant's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

There is reason why Rashid Khan is in demand for T20 leagues around the world.

The leg-spinner was at his mercurial best in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 29. He bowled a splendid spell of 3 for 14 in four overs, including 13 dot balls, to send Delhi Capitals crashing to defeat.

After losing their opening two games, SunRisers Hyderabad were desperate to get back to winning ways and it was Rashid, who delivered with the ball with a match-wining spell.

Put in to bat, SunRisers Hyderabad struggled to get going on a sluggish Abu Dhabi track, but the opening duo David Warner (45) and Jonnu Bairstow (53) did well to put on 77 for the first wicket.

Delhi Capitals's bowlers kept things tight in the middle overs before Kane Williamson came to the rescue with a 26-ball 41, scoring some quick runs at the end, to rally SunRisers to 162/4.

Delhi's openers also struggled to find their rhythm and boundaries were difficult to get.

Prithvi Shaw perished early before Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer looked to repair the early damage by building a good partnership.

However, the introduction of leg-spinner Khan in the seventh over turned the tide in SunRisers's favour.

The Afghan leg-spinner took just two deliveries to get among the wickets as he started with the key wicket of Delhi Captain Shreyas Iyer, who was caught in the deep for 17.

He kept things tight as he didn't bowl a single loose delivery, always on the lookout for wickets.

In his third over, he dented Delhi's hopes big time with the wicket of the well-set Dhawan, who was caught behind for 34.

With 49 needed from four overs, Delhi were still in the hunt with Rishabh Pant looking good on 27 from 25 balls along with the dangerous Marcus Stoinis.

Rashid claimed Pant's important at a crucial juncture in the 17th over, to all but end Delhi's hopes as SunRisers registered its first victory in the IPL.