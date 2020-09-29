SEE: Inside Kohli's RCB dressing room

September 29, 2020 17:49 IST

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy RCB/Twitter

After winning the Indian Premier League clash against the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli shared the thought process behind him taking the field along with AB de Villiers in the Super Over.

Kohli said de Villiers and him were the 'best guys' to have come back for twos in Super Over.

The match between MI and RCB was dragged into the Super Over after both teams scored 201 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

RCB won the Super Over after Kohli and de Villiers chased down the target of eight runs.

Kohli said he was speechless as the match was a 'rollercoaster'.

Kohli's RCB celebrated their second IPL victory on Monday. Take a look at the celebrations in the dressing room.