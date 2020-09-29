PHOTOS: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

September 29, 2020 22:19 IST

Images from Tuesday's IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant takes the catch to dismiss SunRisers Hyderabad opener David Warner during Tuesday’s IPL match against Delhi Capitals, in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Fine knocks by David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson enabled SunRisers Hyderabad put up 162 for 4 in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals, in Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, the SunRisers made a sedate start with skipper David Waner and Jonny Bairstow putting up 77 runs for the first wicket despite the pace trio of Ishant Sharma (0-26 off three overs), Kagiso Rabada (2 for 21 off 4) and Anrich Nortje (0-40 off 4) maintaining their line and length.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow hits a six. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The tight bowling meant that the Sunrisers could only score 38 in the powerplay, which yielded just two fours and a six, all hit by Warner.

Bairstow picked his first boundary in the seventh over, launching a slog sweep for a six off leg-spinner Amit Mishra (2-35).

IMAGE: Amit Mishra, left, celebrates with teammates after dismissing Manish Pandey. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Warner and Bairstow pair tried to make up for the lack of boundaries on the slow track with excellent running between the wickets to keep the scoreboard ticking. The Australian sent one straight over Ishant's head for his second six and then picked a four off Mishra with a reverse sweep.

However, the former India spinner had the last laugh as he had him caught behind by Rishab Pant after a referral to the third umpire. Warner scored 45 off 33 balls, including 3 four and 2 sixes.

The SunRisers were 82 for 1 after 10 overs.

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada, centre, celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mishra (2-35 off 4 overs) returned to dismiss Manish Pandey (3) before SunRisers crossed the 100-mark in the 14th over.

Playing his first match this season after recovering from an injury, Williamson smashed two fours in the 16th over to take the SunRisers to 128 for two.

Bairstow then posted his 50 off 44 balls before holding out to Anrich Nortje in the 18th over with the score 144 for 3.

Williamson, playing his first game of the season are recovering from an injury, smashed 41 off 26 balls, , which included 5 fours.

With the overs running out he went all out for runs and was dismissed in the last over, caught by Azar Patel off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.