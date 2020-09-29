News
SEE: Who Royals hero Tewatia dedicates knock to

By Rediff Cricket
September 29, 2020 18:03 IST
Rahul Tewatia

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Rahul Tewatia/Instagram
 

Rajasthan Royals hero Rahul Tewatia dedicated his match-winning knock in the IPL match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday to his grandmother, who he says always encouraged him to win matches for the team.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

 

Tewatia, who struggled at the start against Kings XI, staged a sensational comeback with six sixes in the space of seven balls to smash a brilliant 53 from 31 balls to inspire Rajasthan to a thrilling four-wicket win.

'My (dadi) grandmother told me in the previous match "Don't get out too early. Everyone praises your batting. I want to see how you bat",' says Tewatia in the video posted by Rajasthan Royals on Instagram.

'So today, this innings is for my grandmother and in her name.'

'The most important thing is, that the team has won. That's the greatest thing for her also.'

'All she feels if I do something or not, obviously if I do something then her happiness doubles, if I don't do anything also then she also feels that the team should win,' says the all-rounder as he reflects on his amazing knock.

Rediff Cricket
