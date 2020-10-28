Check out India's tour of Australia

October 28, 2020 19:03 IST

IMAGE: Indi's Captain Virat Kohli and Australia Skipper Tim Paine with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ahead of their Test series in December 2018. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India's forthcoming tour of Australia will begin with a three-match ODI series starting on November 27, followed by as many T20Is and a four-match Test series.

While the ODIs will be a part of the World Cup Super League, the Tests will count towards the ICC World Test Championship points.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will arrive in Australia on November 12 and will quarantine for 14 days in Sydney during which they will be allowed to train.

The first two ODIs on November 27 and 29 will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground, while the third and final match will be held at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 2.

The three-match T20I series will also be played at the same venues with Canberra hosting the opening match of the series on December, followed by the last two T20Is in Sydney (December 6 and 8).

The four Test series, which will be played for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will start with the day-night pink ball Test at the Adelaide Oval from December 17-21. This will be India's first day-night Test played away from home.

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the Boxing Day Test from December 26-30, followed by the third Test in Sydney (January 7-11) and the fourth and final match in Brisbane (January 15-19).



Check out the complete schedule: