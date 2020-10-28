News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Check out India's tour of Australia

Check out India's tour of Australia

By Rediff Cricket
October 28, 2020 19:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Indi's Captain Virat Kohli and Australia Skipper Tim Paine with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ahead of their Test series in December 2018. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
 

India's forthcoming tour of Australia will begin with a three-match ODI series starting on November 27, followed by as many T20Is and a four-match Test series.

While the ODIs will be a part of the World Cup Super League, the Tests will count towards the ICC World Test Championship points.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will arrive in Australia on November 12 and will quarantine for 14 days in Sydney during which they will be allowed to train.

The first two ODIs on November 27 and 29 will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground, while the third and final match will be held at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 2.

The three-match T20I series will also be played at the same venues with Canberra hosting the opening match of the series on December, followed by the last two T20Is in Sydney (December 6 and 8).

The four Test series, which will be played for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will start with the day-night pink ball Test at the Adelaide Oval from December 17-21. This will be India's first day-night Test played away from home.

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the Boxing Day Test from December 26-30, followed by the third Test in Sydney (January 7-11) and the fourth and final match in Brisbane (January 15-19).

Check out the complete schedule:

Date Match Venue Time
Nov 27 First ODI Sydney 0910 IST
Nov 29 Second ODI Sydney 0910 IST
Dec 2 Third ODI Canberra 0910 IST
Dec 4 First T20I Canberra 1340 IST
Dec 6 Second T20I Sydney 1340 IST
Dec 6 Practice match vs Australia 'A' Sydney (Drummoyne Oval) 0500 IST
Dec 8 Third T20I Sydney 1340 IST
Dec 11-13 Practice match vs Australia 'A' Sydney 0930 IST
Dec 17-21 First Test Adelaide 0930 IST
Dec 26-30 Second Test (D/N) Melbourne 0500 IST
Jan 7-11 Third Test Sydney 0500 IST
Jan 15-19 Fourth Test Brisbane 0530 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
The MYSTERY of Rohit's omission
The MYSTERY of Rohit's omission
Rohit drops 'Indian Cricketer' from bio
Rohit drops 'Indian Cricketer' from bio
India's Tour of Aus: CA arranges D/N warm-up game
India's Tour of Aus: CA arranges D/N warm-up game
2+2 2020 could be a game changer
2+2 2020 could be a game changer
Jan to Sep VC investments down nearly 17% to $6.5 bn
Jan to Sep VC investments down nearly 17% to $6.5 bn
FIR against Sushant's sisters by Rhea 'vitiated': CBI
FIR against Sushant's sisters by Rhea 'vitiated': CBI
Our vision of Lanka different from 'predator' China: US
Our vision of Lanka different from 'predator' China: US

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

Confirmed! Aus-Ind Boxing Day Test to have 25k fans

Confirmed! Aus-Ind Boxing Day Test to have 25k fans

Sachin, Shastri laud Saha's knock against Delhi

Sachin, Shastri laud Saha's knock against Delhi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use