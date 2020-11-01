Star Performer: Holder's all-round show

November 01, 2020 07:36 IST

IMAGE: In his post match interview Jason Holder said he wants to make the most of his IPL opportunity -- the West Indian Test captain hasn't been picked at recent IPl player auctions and only made it to IPL 2020 as a replacement for the injured Mitch Marsh -- and what a lot of good he has done the SunRisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The five-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Sharjah, on Saturday, October 31, means SunRisers Hyderabad remain alive in IPL 2020.

A chase of 121 wasn't going to be difficult -- but remember how SRH collapsed from 100/3 to 114 against the Kings XI Punjab -- and although the SunRisers kept losing important wickets, Jason Holder ensured his team reached the target in just 14.1 overs.

The West Indian all-rounder remained unbeaten on 26, which included three sixes. It was proof how much he enjoys batting whenever he gets a chance.

Holder also took two wickets in the final stages of the innings to make things difficult for the Royal Challengers Bangalore to put runs on the board.

Sunrisers were unable to get the start they wanted from their skipper and opener David Warner. He went cheaply, for 8 (5). Wriddhiman Saha (39) and Manish Pandey (26) set up SunRisers's victory.

When Holder walked in to bat at No 6, he showed no nerves and made full use of his long handle to dispatch the ball over wide long-on for a six.

He was an assuring presence for the SunRisers and sealed victory in style, with an incredible six, with 5.5 overs to spare.

Besides Holder's cool knock and all-round display, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan's bowling were at the heart of SRH's win.

SunRisers bagged two crucial points and made the race for the playoffs even more interesting. More than anything, the victory will give SRH confidence in their last game against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.