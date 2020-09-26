SEE: Why Rohit is carrying 9 bats

September 26, 2020 17:09 IST

Rohit Sharma is a power hitter and it is no surprise that the Mumbai Indians skipper is lugging around 9 bats for this season of the Indian Premier League.

Ro says the longevity of a bat depended on the format that he is playing.

'My bat usually lasts long, pretty long. I would say about four to five months. But in the end, everything depends on the format I am playing,' Ro says in a video posted on the Mumbai Indians Twitter handle.

'When you are playing the T20 format, you need to do a lot of hitting. A lot of innovative shots you need to practice so there are chances that your bat might break.'

'During the IPL and T20 format, my bat usually lasts for a month or two. Especially now that we know that the times are tough, we do not know if the courier will reach on time so I have taken around nine bats with me,' Ro adds.

Rohit played a match-winning 80 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to take Mumbai to their first win in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians lost to ther Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in the opening game of IPL 2020, but quickly recovered to beat KKR by 49 runs.