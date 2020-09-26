Sehwag says CSK batters 'need glucose' to up intensity

Source:

Edited By:

September 26, 2020 15:29 IST

IMAGE: CSK's openers Shane Watson and M Vijay run between the wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Taking a dig at their lack of intensity, former India batsman Virender Sehwag on Saturday asked the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to have some "glucose" before the start of the match.

His remark comes as CSK stumbled to a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

"Chennai ke batsman simply not getting going. Glucose chadwaake aana padega next match se batting karne," Sehwag tweeted.

CSK was unable to chase down the total of 176 against Delhi and was restricted to just 131/7 stumbling to a 44-run defeat.

After the match, Dhoni admitted that the side was lacking steam in the batting department.

"I don't think it was a good game for us. The wicket did slow down a bit, there was no dew, but I think we are lacking steam in the batting department. We need to figure that out. The break in the next seven days is the best chance we could get: give them match simulation and look for the right balance," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.