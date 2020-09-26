Turning Point: Delhi bowlers choke CSK

September 26, 2020 11:12 IST

IMAGE: Axar Patel, left, celebrates taking Shane Watson's wicket with Deli Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI

When Chennai Super Kings came out to chase 176 for victory, an arduous task was at hand.

But with the big hitting Shane Watson and the steady Murali Vijay out to open the innings, CSK's chances could not be ruled out.

That was not how the script went though, eventually. And all credit to Delhi Capitals bowlers who kept it tight.

Even though they gave the odd boundary away and both Watson (14 off 16) and Faf du Plessis (43 off 35) getting reprieves, in the end, it didn't count for much.

CSK batsmen lacked urgency and that was their folly.

Save spinner Avesh Khan who was taken to the cleaners (0 for 42 off his 4 overs), the other Delhi bowlers kept it tight.

Axar Patel had the best figures for Delhi with figures of 1 for 18 off his 4 -- he took the opening wicket of Watson and mixed his lengths and his pace to give nothing away.

Veteran leggie, Amit Mishra (0-23 off his 4 overs) went wicketless but his accuracy did not allow the batsmen much room to score freely.

Other than one instance where du Plessis got a lucky boundary off a mishit, CSK batsmen could only manage singles off his bowling.

Top scorer du Plessis's presence at the crease would have made CSK optimistic, but needing 65 off 3 overs was too much of an ask and pacer Kagiso Rabada had it easy as he took out his compatriot in the 18th to put the issue behind doubt.