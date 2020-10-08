News
PIX: Jadeja-Faf team up for AMAZING relay catch

PIX: Jadeja-Faf team up for AMAZING relay catch

By HARISH KOTIAN
October 08, 2020 09:59 IST
IMAGE: Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja celebrate taking the catch to dismiss Sunil Narine off Karn Sharma. Photographs: BCCI/IPL
 

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the quickest fielders in world cricket.

The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder came up with another sensational piece of catching to leave everyone in awe during the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Sunil Narine heaved Karn Sharma over the leg side, but failed to get it over the ropes.

Jadeja, who was fielding deep midwicket, converted the half-chance with his brilliance in the field.

He ran across, dived full length to his right and took the catch near the boundary rope, inches from the ground.

Just when the momentum from the dive was taking him near the boundary skirting, he flung the ball across to team-mate Faf du Plessis, who was at long-on, to complete a stunning relay catch.

Have a look at the Jadeja-du Plessis relay catch below:

Ravindra Jadeja

 

Ravindra Jadeja

 

 

 
HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
Print this article

