SEE: Kolkata Knight Riders' dressing room

October 01, 2020 14:32 IST

IMAGE: The Young Knights: Shivam Mavi, Shubhman Gill and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy KKR/Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers ensured that the Rajasthan Royals batsmen did not fire as Dinesh Karthik's side clinched a 37 run win, in Dubai on Wednesday, September 30.

Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets each. Pat Cummins, who dismissed his Australia team-mate Steve Smith in his first over, gave away just 13 runs.

It was an all-around bowling performance by KKR as they restricted the Royals to 137/9 in 20 overs.

The Royals started their chase on the wrong foot as they lost Skipper Smith in the second over itself. Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler failed to take the attack to the opposition.

Royals kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 81/7 with 93 still needed in the last six overs.

Following the match, spirits were high in the KKR dressing room and here is what their sensational pacers Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and budding star batsman Shubhman Gill said after the win in a video posted by KKR on its Instagram feed...