Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

PHOTOS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

September 30, 2020 22:07 IST
Images from Wednesday's IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, in Dubai. 

Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of KKR captain Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer celebrates after dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik during Wednesday’s IPL match in Dubai. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders found a fast and furious Jofra Archer too hot to handle as they were restricted to 174 for 6 by Rajasthan Royals in their IPL, in Dubai, on Wednesday.

 

Archer (2-18) hit the deck hard and clocked the fastest delivery of the tournament (152.1 kph) in a fiery spell, taking two key wickets of the Knight Riders -- opener Shubman Gill (47 from 34 balls) and skipper Dinesh Karthik (1) -- after the Royals opted to field.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill scored 47 off 34 balls to give Kolkata Knight Riders a good start. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

With Archer triggering a mid-innings collapse, the big-hitting Andre Russell (24 from 14) too was dismissed cheaply and it was left to England World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan (34 not out off 23 balls) to stay till the end and boost the total.

Sunil Narine is bowled by Jaydev Unadkat

IMAGE: Sunil Narine is bowled by Jaydev Unadkat. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Archer bowled the first over of the match. There was full pace, in the range of 145-150kph, and it needed Gill's brilliance to see him off with just one run from it.

With Gill looking well-set for a second successive fifty, Archer was reintroduced in the 12th over and he dismissed the set opener straightway with a leading edge.

Sanju Samson takes the catch to dismiss Pat Cummins off the bowling of Tom Curran

IMAGE: Sanju Samson takes the catch to dismiss Pat Cummins off the bowling of Tom Curran. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

In his next over, he dismissed Karthik with a beauty. The pacy delivery went straight, with a bit of inswing, resulting in the Knight Riders skipper being forced play, and edge it to Jos Buttler.

Russell was finally promoted up, at No. 5, but the star Jamaican became victim of Ankit Rajpoot while trying to accelerate the scoring rate.

Russell's wicket meant Kolkata lost four wickets for 33 runs in the back-10 and playing with an extra bowler, it was left to Morgan to prop the total.

