Top performers: Pace Knights Mavi, Nagarkoti

October 01, 2020 09:39 IST

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik, centre, with Shivam Mavi, left, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

With the Badshah of Bollywood and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan watching from the stands, there was no way Kolkata Knight Riders could falter.

The Dinesh Karthik-led KKR produced one of the most complete performances in this year's IPL to outclass the Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs, in Dubai, on Wednesday.

Put into bat, KKR managed to post 174/6 courtesy of a late recovery courtesy of Eoin Morgan (34 from 23 balls) after opener Shubman Gill had stroked 47 from 34 balls.

Rajasthan Royals might have fancied their chances of chasing down the target, considering how their batsmen had gone about their task in the first two games -- against the Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.

But the young pace duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti produced a splendid performance with the ball to thwart Rajasthan's hopes to rekindle their memorable showing from the Under-19 World Cup in 2018.

Pat Cummins had struck with the early wicket of Steve Smith for three, in the second over, before Mavi showed why KKR had shown so much faith in his abilities.

Mavi opened his wicket count with the key wicket of the in-form Sanju Samson, who went for the pull shot, but the short ball from the youngster proved to be too hot to handle as he was caught at midwicket for eight.

In his next over, Mavi removed the dangerous Jos Buttler, who cut a short ball straight to the fielder at short thirdman, to leave Rajasthan reeling on 39/3 in the seventh over.

It was turn of the other youngster, Nagarkoti, to showcase his potential with the ball.

He all but settled the deal for KKR with two wickets in his first over.

Robin Uthappa pulled a straight ball straight to Mavi at deep square leg to give Nagarkoti his maiden IPL wicket, before Gill took a superb low catch at point for another wicket a few balls later.

Except for Tom Curran's 36-ball 54, Rajasthan had nothing to show in their batting as they finished on a disappointing 137/9 in their 20 overs.

Mavi took 2/20, while Nagarkoti claimed 2/13, as the youngsters combined accounted for four wickets for 33 runs in the space of six overs to lift KKR to victory.