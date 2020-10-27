News
Check out those CSK gogs!

Check out those CSK gogs!

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
October 27, 2020 13:58 IST
It's hot, hot, hot in the UAE and the cricketers have brought out some funky shades to keep the sun out of their eyes.

Sunday's game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore saw the CSK players bring out their groovy eyewear, both while training as well as at game time.

IMAGE: Check out Sam Curran's neon shades. Photograph: BCCI

 

IMAGE: Always cool as ice, Faf du Plessis turned up with this snazzy pair. Photograph: BCCI

 

IMAGE: As if his fancy pair weren't enough, Faf was seen checking out CSK Manager Russell Radhakrishnan's googles in the dugout. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: These seem like Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's favourite pair. Photograph: BCCI
NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
