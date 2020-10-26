News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mrs Dhoni gets emotional as CSK miss out on playoffs

Mrs Dhoni gets emotional as CSK miss out on playoffs

By Rediff Cricket
October 26, 2020 18:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sakshi Dhoni

IMAGE: Sakshi Dhoni, seen here with daughter Ziva, posted a poem after CSK failed to secure a playoffs berth. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be knocked out of the race to secure an IPL play-offs berth for the first time in 13 years.

CSK's mathematical chances of reaching the IPL 2020 playoffs came to an end after the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK had made it to the play-offs in each of the 10 IPL seasons that it participated in since the league began in 2008.

Sakshi Dhoni

CSK fans have been forced to watch their beloved team getting hammered this season.

As Chennai fans mourned the elimination of their team, Sakshi Dhoni took to Instagram to share a poem to liftspirits in the CSK camp.

Titled It's just a game, Sakshi's verse captured the sentiments of every CSK fan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2020: Most Valuable Players this week
IPL 2020: Most Valuable Players this week
Star Performer: Gaikwad flattens RCB bowling
Star Performer: Gaikwad flattens RCB bowling
Dhoni tells CSK players to keep enjoying the game
Dhoni tells CSK players to keep enjoying the game
J-K BJP takes out 'Tiranga' rally on Accession Day
J-K BJP takes out 'Tiranga' rally on Accession Day
IPL 2020: Most Valuable Players this week
IPL 2020: Most Valuable Players this week
Injured Saini likely to miss MI match
Injured Saini likely to miss MI match
Campaign ends for first phase of Bihar elections
Campaign ends for first phase of Bihar elections

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

Turning Point: CSK's exceptional death bowling

Turning Point: CSK's exceptional death bowling

Hardik takes a knee in support of 'Black Lives Matter'

Hardik takes a knee in support of 'Black Lives Matter'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use