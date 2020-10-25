PICS: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

October 25, 2020 21:51 IST

Images from Sunday's Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians batsman Hardik Pandya hit seven sixes and two fours during his 21-ball 60 in the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Hardik Pandya displayed his rare six-hitting ability for the first time this season and scored an unbeaten 60 off 21 balls, which propelled Mumbai Indians to an imposing 195 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians suffered a mini-collapse in the middle-overs and but some late hitting by Hardik, who plundered two fours and seven sixes, and Saurabh Tiwary (34 of 25) enabled the defending champions to amass 74 runs from the last four overs.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock is bowled by Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Tiwary and Hardik shared a 64-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Tiwary was brutal against Archer (2-31) in the 17th over, smashing two fours and a maximum while Hardik hammered four sixes off Ankit Rajpoot (0-60) in the 18th over, which went for 27 runs.

Hardik launched into Kartik Tyagi (1-45) in the final over, hitting him for three sixes and two fours. His blitzkrieg could prove to be the difference in the game.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer takes a magnificent catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After Mumbai Indians lost opener Quinton De Kock (6) early, Ishan Kishan (37 off 36 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 26) rallied the innings with an 83-run second-wicket partnership.

Kishan and Surya tore into pacer Rajpoot, smashing a six each as Mumbai raced to 59 for one after six overs.

Surya went on the offensive against Shreyas Gopal, collecting two boundaries in the ninth over.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes takes the catch to dismiss Surya Kumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

But Rajasthan pulled things back by dismissing Kishan, Surya and Kieron Pollard (6) in quick succession as Mumbai slipped to 101 for four.

Kishan perished courtesy a one-handed blinder from Archer at third-man, off Tyagi, and then Gopal removed Surya and Pollard in the 13th over.

While Surya gave a sitter to Ben Stokes, Pollard was undone by a googly, which uprooted his stumps.

Thereafter, it was the Hardika Pandya show.