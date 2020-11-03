News
Anushka is a vision in white

Anushka is a vision in white

By Rediff Cricket
November 03, 2020 09:38 IST
Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma in the stands at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Monday, November 2. Photographs: BCCI/IPL
 

Anushka Sharma was a vision in white as the Bollywood star turned out to cheer the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.

Despite a six wicket loss against the Delhi Capitals, RCB have qualified for the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Also in the stands was RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's fiance Dhanashree Verma.

Anushka was radiating in her pregnancy glow in a white dress and we just can't take our eyes off her.

We will see more of Anushka and Dhanashree during RCB's next game in the playoffs. And who knows, with these ladies as their lucky charms, Anu's husband and Dhanu's chosen one may even book a spot in the final!

Rediff Cricket
IPL 2020

IPL 2020

